Some businesses reopen after partial easing of lockdown restrictions

BANGKOK – People in Thailand have resumed some economic and recreational activities after the partial easing of COVID-19 lockdown orders became effective on Sunday.







Specific businesses including restaurants, hair salons and retailing have reopened under strict health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Thailand’s COVID-19 taskforce announced the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions last week as the daily numbers of new cases have steadily declined. The order states six types of activities that are allowed including fresh produce market, restaurant, retailing, hairdressing, pet care businesses as well as some sports and recreational activities.

It gives detailed instructions and social distancing guideline for all business operators to follow.

A barber shop in Bangkok has taken reservations via telephone. Walk-in customers have to sign up and wait until receiving phone call to have haircut.

Restaurants needed to follow social distancing guideline by rearranging their tables and installing panels between them. Only one customer is allowed on each table.

The restriction easing guideline will be reviewed after 14 days, according to the COVID-19 task force.(TNA)


























