Thailand reports one more Covid-19 patient on Tuesday

BANGKOK – Thailand recorded one new coronavirus case, raising the total cases in the country to 2,988 and no new deaths.







Spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the new Covid-19 patient was a 45-year-old man in Narathiwat and he has diabetes.

Seven more patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total recovery cases to 2,747. Now, 187 patients are being treated in hospitals. The death toll remains at 54.

Loading…

The number of new infections in Thailand has been declining.

In Phuket, there has been no new case for three consecutive days. The province recorded 220 Covid-19 cases. Out of all patients, 179 cases recovered and returned home while 38 others remain hospitalized.

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted tourism businesses in this island, leaving many people unemployed. After the lockdown was lifted, people continue to leave the province to their hometowns.







Yesterday alone, 2,511 people were registered to travel home in other provinces. They must undergo health screening and travel with certificates from the governor, the public health office and the exit checkpoint. (TNA)

















