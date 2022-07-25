BCCT Women in Business Launch of Mentoring Program

BCCT Women in Business Group (WiBG) is delighted to invite you to an evening to launch WiBG Mentoring Program. The program will connect young professional women with experienced executives to provide guidance and support in their development. Overlaying the mentorship journey there will be a series of seminars to explore important aspects of enabling young professional women to achieve their full potential.







Date: Tuesday 26th July

Time:

6pm – Registration & networking

7pm – Presentations/Q&A

8pm – networking

9pm – close

Venue: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok (BTS Chidlom exit 4 and a short walk to Soi Langsuan 2) map





Panelists:

Lerlak Vijitsanguan Bachelet – Regional HRBP Manager SEA & Oceania, Atlas Copco

Suratchai Julapiphat – Regional HR Manager, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Melea Cruz – International Liason Partner, BDO Philippines

Phinnipha Suriyong – Managing Director, APlus Career



Cost: THB 700 members and THB 1,400 non-members. Price include food, free flow of soft drinks, beer and wine.

Booking & payment: please click HERE

Payment:

-Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

-Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.

-BCCT vouchers are accepted. One voucher per entry. Please note ‘voucher’ in a comment box when you book.

*Pre-registration & pre-payment are required. No payment at the door. No walk-ins please*

Event Behaviour Statement: please click HERE







