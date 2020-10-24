Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-U-Tapao (Pattaya) flights October 27

Bangkok / 23 October 2020 – Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited announces that they will resume roundtrip Phuket-U-Tapao flights on Oct. 27. Two other domestic flights from Phuket will also resume, from Samui and Hat Yai. These services will be operated with the highest preventive measures and standards.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The service between Phuket- U-Tapao will be operated on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday by an ATR72 aircraft, starting from 27 October 2020. The outbound flight, PG288, departs Phuket International Airport at 12.10hrs. and arrives U-Tapao International Airport at 13.50hrs. The inbound flight, PG285, departs U-Tapao International Airport at 14.20hrs. and arrives Phuket International Airport at 16.00hrs.



Loading…



For more information or reservation, visit www.bangkokair.com or Bangkok Airways Call Center at 1771 or 02-270-6699 during 08.00hrs.-20.00hrs.











