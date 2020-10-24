Chiang Mai targets 4th straight drop in Loy Krathong waste

Used krathongs and other holiday garbage in the Ping River has declined 83 percent since 2017 and Chiang Mai officials are pushing for another drop this Loy Krathong.







Chiang Mai Irrigation Office Director Jarin Kongsricharoen said Oct. 21 that each year tons upon tons of banana-leaf and foam krathongs end up at the Tha Wang Tan floodgates, requiring a massive cleanup after several days of Loy Krathong celebrations.





But the amount of waste has declined steadily over the past three years, from 300 tons in 2017 to 70 tons in 2018 and 50 tons last year. In 2020, the Irrigation Office is hoping to see that number drop even more.

Irrigation officials are asking families to limit their krathong sailing to one float per family. And, as usual, revelers are implored to use krathongs made only of natural materials, such as banana leaves and bread instead of foam and plastic.











