‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale’ discounts for malls, hotels, spas, airlines to boost tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched its ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020: NON STOP SHOPPING’ project offering 80% discounts to help COVID-19-affected operators.

TAT deputy governor Thapanee Kiatpaibool announced the project that TAT implements with partners and over 10,000 tourism-related operators and community-based enterprises nationwide.

Participants include hotels, department stores, airlines and online shopping platform operators that are offering discounts of up to 80%.

The promotions cover fashion and sports products, home decorations, communication devices, child products, restaurants, hotel rooms, spa services and other tourist services.

The discounts are available for two months from July 15 to Sept 15 with the theme of “NON STOP SHOPPING” to stimulate spending among Thai people and expatriates.

The project is aimed at promoting Thailand as a shopping destination and helping operators affected by the coronavirus disease 2019. Details are available at www.amazingthailandgrandsale.com. People can register there for lucky draws of prizes worth altogether about 5 million baht.

TAT expected the project to put about 1.5 billion baht worth of cash in circulation. (TNA)