Bangsaen pushes back against criticism of beach garbage response

Storm-driven tides washed a tsunami of trash on to Bangsaen Beach, drawing ridicule locally and across the internet.

Sunsuk Subdistrict Mayor Narongchai Kunplome said July 9 that seasonal tides from July to September carry mountains of garbage from the Bangkok region to Bangsaen every year. But a recent storm brought ashore more rubbish than usual.

The city drew scorn after photos of the trashy tide were posted online by a well-known foreign expat travel blogger, who treated it as if it was something new.

Narongchai said sanitation workers are out every day picking up Bangkok’s trash from local beaches. Local officials were unhappy with the blogger for making it seem as if they were doing nothing.

Narongchai said the trash problem in the capital is fueled by careless people who dump garbage in city canals. It not only created problems elsewhere, but imperils marine life. Among the garbage washed up was a dead turtle, who died after eating plastic.



























