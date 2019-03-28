Nongprue Kindergarten hosts graduation

Pattaya-area tykes got their first diplomas as Nongprue Kindergarten celebrated graduation.

Deputy Mayor Anak Pattanangam and school Principal Kitisak Sirilert handed out the certificates to the young students in front of proud parents and subdistrict administrators March 26.

Also receiving certificates were Grade 6 at the school, which teaches Kindergarten through primary. In all, 316 pupils graduated.

The ceremony is meant to instill pride in learning and encourage kids to continue their studies.