Two Spectacular Concerts at Ben’s Theater Jomtien this January 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ben’s Theater Jomtien is delighted to host two exquisite and diverse concerts this January, offering an unforgettable musical experience.

Mendelssohn Piano Trios – Friday, 17 January 2025

Immerse yourself in the timeless elegance of Mendelssohn’s Piano Trios No. 1 in D minor and No. 2 in C minor, performed by an exceptional trio: Toto Jirajet (violin) Hut Wongwechwiwat (cello) Tarin Supprakorn (piano)

Doors open at 7:30 PM, performance starts at 8:00 PM.

Vocal Extravaganza – Sunday, 19 January 2025

Experience a night of stunning vocal performances with The Heavenly Voices Singers from Nancy’s Studio Bangkok, showcasing works by iconic composers including Arditi, Bellini, Bizet, Mozart, Puccini, Verdi, and many more.

Doors open at 7:30 PM, performance starts at 8:00 PM.







Ticket Information:

Price: THB 1,200 (includes free drinks of your choice)

Dress code: Smart casual (no shorts, no slippers)

Reservations strictly by email: [email protected]

Please include your name, number of tickets, and mobile number in your reservation request. You will receive a confirmation email with directions to Ben’s Theater.







About Ben’s Theater Jomtien:

Ben’s Theater is a non-profit venue dedicated to bringing high-quality music performances to Pattaya. All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to the talented performers.

For more information, visit our website: www.benstheaterjomtiem.com.





































