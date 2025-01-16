Ben’s Theater Jomtien presents an Evening of Popular Classics

Join us for an unforgettable night of exquisite music, featuring renowned compositions:
♪ César Franck: Sonata for Piano and Violin
♪ Nessun Dorma
♪ O Sole Mio
♪ Non ti scordar di me
♪ La Danza
♪ Melodrama
♪ Clara Schumann: Nocturne Op. 6 No. 2
Featuring: Visanee Vongvirulh (Violin), Rasikamon Siyapong (Piano), Waku Nakazawa (Tenor)
Date: Saturday, 8 February 2025
Time: 8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:30 PM)
Dress Code: Smart casual (no shorts, no slippers)
Ticket Price: THB 1200 (includes free drinks of choice)
Reservations: Strictly by email: [email protected]
Please provide your name, number of tickets required, and mobile number. You will receive a confirmation email with a road map to Ben’s Theater.
Website: www.benstheaterjomtien.com
Ben’s Theater is a non-profit organization, dedicated to bringing world-class musicians to Pattaya. There are no sponsors, and all income from ticket sales goes directly to the performers.
We look forward to seeing you there for a night of beautiful music!