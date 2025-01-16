Ben’s Theater Jomtien presents an Evening of Popular Classics

By Pattaya Mail
0
548
Visanee Vongvirulh (Violin), Rasikamon Siyapong (Piano), Waku Nakazawa (Tenor).

Join us for an unforgettable night of exquisite music, featuring renowned compositions:

César Franck: Sonata for Piano and Violin
Nessun Dorma
O Sole Mio
Non ti scordar di me
La Danza
Melodrama
Clara Schumann: Nocturne Op. 6 No. 2

Featuring: Visanee Vongvirulh (Violin), Rasikamon Siyapong (Piano), Waku Nakazawa (Tenor)



Date: Saturday, 8 February 2025
Time: 8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:30 PM)
Dress Code: Smart casual (no shorts, no slippers)
Ticket Price: THB 1200 (includes free drinks of choice)

Reservations: Strictly by email: [email protected]
Please provide your name, number of tickets required, and mobile number. You will receive a confirmation email with a road map to Ben’s Theater.
Website: www.benstheaterjomtien.com

Ben’s Theater is a non-profit organization, dedicated to bringing world-class musicians to Pattaya. There are no sponsors, and all income from ticket sales goes directly to the performers.
We look forward to seeing you there for a night of beautiful music!















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR