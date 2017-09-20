Young motorcycle racers put to community service

NONTHABURI – The Royal Thai Police office has engaged motorcycle racing teens in Nonthaburi province in public service as part of their punishment and rehabilitation.

Nonthaburi Governor, Suthee Thongyam chaired the launch of the activities, which were organized as part of the “Immunity Building to Fulfill the Dreams of Thai Youths” campaign. The ceremony was attended by Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Surasak Prakkamakul and 191 Patrol Commander Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal.

Community service activities organized for the campaign are aimed at creating a sense of responsibility among youths and to encourage them to be more mindful of society and to be more constructive. Participating youths, all previously apprehended for racing motorcycles, will help state agencies and local offices perform community services.

Many taking part said they were glad to be working alongside administrators and police who have shown them the error of their ways. They promised to stop using their motorcycles for disruptive behavior.