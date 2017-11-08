Yala residents warned of possible dengue fever outbreak

Yala – Yala Provincial Public Health Office has warned local people of the risk of contracting dengue fever amid recent rainfall.

Dr. Songkran Maichum said the rain may have contributed to creating more breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes. He said people will become infected if they do not take precautions.

He has advised residents in the province to make sure that their homes are dry and that no water containers are left open. Mosquito nets are highly recommended for homes to protect against the insects at night.

Aedes mosquitos can transmit the viruses that cause dengue, chikungunya and zika fevers. Anyone experiencing muscle pains and a high fever should seek medical attention immediately. At least 242 people in Yala have come down with dengue fever since the beginning of this year. Three patients have died from the disease.