Weather warning issued for tropical storm Rai

The Meteorological Department has warned people in the north and northeast of Thailand to brace for heavy rains as tropical storm ‘Rai’ moves across the Southeast Asian peninsula.

The storm, which made landfall in Vietnam earlier in the week and was forecast to move towards the central region of Thailand on Tuesday night, is expected to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves upward to the northern regions in the following days.

Meteorologists said the upper parts of the country will experience heavy rainfall and strong winds for the time being. People in various provinces have been advised to be cautious when leaving their homes.

Those provinces include Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Buriram, Sisaket, Roi Et, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Petchabun.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand could reach the height of 2-3 meters. Fishermen have been warned to be extra cautious when leaving shore. Small vessels should remain ashore until Sunday due to strong currents.