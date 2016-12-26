Two alleged Indian Mafia figures nabbed by immigration police

The Immigration Bureau on Sunday announced the arrest of two alleged Indian Mafia bosses wanted by Indian police for the alleged murder of their rival in Kendrapada in October.

The two suspects were identified as Mahinmananda Mishra, managing director of Odisha Stevedores Limited, and Basant Kumar Bal, general manager of the same company.

Indian police sought the arrest of Mishra, Bal and two other employees of OSL for their alleged involvement in the murder of general manager of another rival stevedores company, Mahendra Swain of Paradip unit of Hyderabad-based Seaways Shipping and Logistics Limited (SSLL).

According to Indian police report, four motorcycle-borne assailants were involved in the murder of Mahendra while he was going to his office in Paradip form his house. While two of them hurled bombs at the victim’s vehicle, the two others opened fire with automatic rifles from close range as he was fleeing the scene.

OSL was at loggerheads with SSLL over stevedoring operation in Paradip port since last year as many big companies like Steel Authority of India Ltd and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd engaged SSLL for handling their cargo from port harbor to rails.

Bal and Mishra first escaped to Nepal and on December 20 fled into Thailand as tourists.

Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt-Col Naththorn Prohsunthorn said police are still looking for 4-5 other suspects believed to be still hiding in Thailand.