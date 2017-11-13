Tourism & Sports Minister visits vehicle museum in Nakhon Pathom

Nakhon Pathom – Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul visited Jesada Technik Museum on Sunday as part of a trip to observe tourism attractions in Nakhon Pathom province.

Located in Nakhon Chai Si district, the museum belonging to Jesada Dejsakulrit, boasts a vast array of vintage vehicles from around the world. Jesada developed a passion for cars during his childhood and decided to open the museum in 2006 to allow the public to view his wheeled antiques free of charge and to draw tourists to Nakhon Pathom province. He plans to enlarge the museum to keep pace with the growing number of visitors.

Mrs. Kobkarn reiterated the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ policy towards sustainable tourism and acknowledged the growing popularity of Nakhon Pathom. She said more than four million tourists visited the region last year thanks to the province’ numerous intriguing tourist spots.

She suggested that the Jesada Technik Museum adjust to the Thailand 4.0 era by making an application to enable the general public to easily learn more about the museum.