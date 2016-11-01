Thieves use torch to cut open an ATM and escape with 3 million baht

Thieves walked away with three million baht in cash stolen from an ATM machine in Pluak Daeng district of Rayong province early Monday morning, using a steel-cutting torch to break open the machine.

Police believe that 3-4 thieves were involved in the daring theft which took place in front of a shop in CK Mini Mart market in Tambon Pluak Daeng.

Police who inspected the scene of the theft found the wire of an alarm system cut off and the surveillance camera switched to the wall, hence could not monitor while the thieves were in the act of cutting open the ATM with the torch.

However, police said that the other surveillance camera installed nearby managed to capture the image of one suspect.