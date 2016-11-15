Thailand now has more than 37 million registered cars

There are now more than 37 million registered cars and motorcycles in Thailand, including 2.45 million units registered this year, said Mr Sanit Promwong, director-general of Land Transport Department, on Monday.

Altogether 37,268,655 vehicles have been registered until now. These are divided into 20,289,721 motorcycles, 8,146.250 passenger cars, 6,259,806 pick-up trucks, 1,049,749 trucks and 156,089 public transport.

During the January-October period, a total of 2,456,686 vehicles were registered. These are divided into 1,620,901 motorcycles, an increase of 84,281 over the same period last year; 490,124 passenger cars that carry not more than seven people, an increase of 35,854 over the same period last year; and 212,281 pick-up trucks – a drop of 3,631 units from the same period last year.