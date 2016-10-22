Thai research team discovers chemicals which can stop cancer from growing

A research team of Naraesuan University has successfully extracted chemicals from the latex of Rak plant (Calotropis gigantea) which are capable of inhibiting the function of a protein which is essential for the growth of cancerous cells, said Dr Supawadee Pahera, a lecturer at the faculty of pharmacy of the university.

She added that the chemicals were found to be capable of resisting H1N1 flu virus in the early stage of infection and stopping enzyme which causes tissue inflammation.

Dr Supawadee said that this research work would pave the way for the search of new medicines for the treatment of certain ailments.

The research work has been patented and also published in three international academic publications, she said, adding that the university recently signed an MOU for research cooperation with Macau University of Science and Technology in search of an anti-cancer medicine and anti-flu virus.

The research work on latex of the Rak plant has won the Macau Scientific and Technological R&D Post-graduates Award 2016.