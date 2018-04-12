TAT offers free bus tour of 10 Bangkok temples during Songkran

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has organized a free bus tour to enable participants to pay their respects at 10 temples across Bangkok as a way of welcoming the Thai New Year.

The free bus service will be available all day from April 13th – 17th for tourists and families to pay their respects at temples on Rattanakosin Island.

The ten temples are Wat Benchamabophit, Wat Sam Phraya, Wat Chana Songkhram, Wat Bowonniwet, Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit, Wat Phra Kaew, Wat Pho, Wat Suthat, Wat Ratchanatdaram, and Wat Saket.

The buses will display their route and are available from 8:00am to 4:00pm at Victory Monument.