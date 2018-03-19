Summer storms to bring thundershowers on March 20-23

Uthai Thani – Thundershowers and gusty winds can be expected in districts of the central plain and the lower northern region between March 20th and 23rd.

Citing the Meteorological Department’s recent announcement, Uthai Thani Deputy Governor Mitree Tritilanunt said on Saturday that eight provinces will be battered by summer storms namely Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, and Uthai Thani.

A high air pressure system from China is blanketing the upper part of Thailand and will move into the northeastern region on Tuesday, March 20th.

Mitree also asked members of the public to take precautions when leaving their homes and avoid standing under or close to large trees and billboards, adding that the agricultural sector should also prepare for possible damage to their crops.

Rescue units, responders, and local officers will be on 24-hour standby in the event of an emergency.