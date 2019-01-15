Social Development Min oversees projects in Mae Hong Son

Mae Hong Son – Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has followed up on the implementation of development policies in the northern province of Mae Hong Son.

The inspection team was led by the minister himself, Gen Anantaporn Kanjanatat. He was accompanied by ministry officials and members of the One Home campaign.

During Sunday’s visit, Gen Anantaporn listened to people’s complaints and needs and asked his subordinates to provide solutions accordingly, in the hope of eradicating the existing social gap as well as increase public access to state-run services.

Affirming the government’s commitment to raising living standards, Gen Anantaporn said his ministry would continue assisting children, the elderly, women, persons with disabilities, the underprivileged and those in need, making sure they have equal access to welfare and public services.

Mae Hong Son is a remote, mountainous province in northern Thailand, bordering Myanmar. It is approximately 924 kilometers north of Bangkok. It has about 274,000 residents, many of whom are members of hill tribes and ethic minorities.