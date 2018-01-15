Smuggled garlic seized in Mukdahan

By
NNT
-
0
226

Mukdahan – Officials in Mukdahan have seized more than 70,000 baht’s worth of garlic smuggled into the city via the Mekong River.

The officers said they recently confiscated a truck along with 49 sacks of garlic weighing up to 980 kilograms. The driver was however able to escape arrest.

The confiscation followed a tip off that the goods had been smuggled in a blue Nissan truck traveling along the Mekong River in Bang Sai Yai sub-district. Officers were able to identify and locate the truck before it could leave the city.

The truck and the smuggled goods have already been handed over to Mukdahan Customs Office.

