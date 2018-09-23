Recycling Technology Research and Development Center opens

Bangkok – The Ministry of Industry has opened a Recycling Technology Research and Development Center to tackle waste management problems in Thailand.

Deputy Industry Minister Somchai Hanhirun presided over the opening of the facility in Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan province.

He said Thailand is facing huge waste management problems with an average volume of more than 50 million tons of waste per year and that waste can be turned into a major source of renewable resources for the country if there is an efficient and comprehensive waste management system.

He said that one of the key factors which will turn waste into alternative energy for the industrial sector is new recycling technology.