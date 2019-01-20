PTT, BIG join hands to develop air separation unit

Bangkok – PTT Plc has cooperated with Bangkok Industrial Gas Co (GAS) to spend 1.5 billion baht to develop an air separation unit for industrial gas in Rayong province.

The unit will use chilled wastewater from the gasification process of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

PTT, the Thai state-owned oil and gas company, and BIG, Thailand’s largest industrial gas producer, signed an agreement to produce various industrial gases, serving industrial operators and medical services, with a capacity of 450,000 tons per year. The air separation unit is scheduled to start operations in 2021.

The demand for industrial gas is growing quickly in many industrial locations, and the government is promoting the Eastern Fruit Corridor (EFC) in areas where there is demand for industrial gas.