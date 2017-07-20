All provinces getting ready for Royal Cremation

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Interior is preparing all provinces for the Royal Cremation of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. All ceremony venues nationwide are expected to accommodate more than 13 million people.

Minister of Interior Gen. Anupong Paochinda on Wednesday attended a meeting with executives of the ministry to acknowledge the progress of the preparations for the Royal Cremation in the regional provinces. There will be 878 booths in various places—most of which temples—where people can place funeral wood flowers. The booths will be designed by the Fine Arts Department and constructed for around one month. The construction is expected to begin soon.

According to the Community Development Department, 376 from 878 bouquets of funeral wood flowers have been made by provincial and district administrations and more than 19.4 million flower have been made by the general public. More than 36.8 million flowers are expected to be made by 20 September.

As for Bangkok, 4.2 million flowers have been made. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is making preparations for processions and service booths to facilitate the public.

At the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, mourners from various places, including Phang Nga, Rayong and Chaiyaphume have continued to pay respects before the body of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to show their deep loyalty and gratefulness for him.