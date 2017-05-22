PM orders probe into bombing at Phramongkutklao Hospital

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister has instructed security units to investigate an explosion that broke out at Phramongkutklao Hospital this morning, injuring dozens of people.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said he has discussed with the Minister of Defense and the Royal Thai Army Commander-in-Chief about today’s bombing incident on the first floor of Chalerm Phrakiat Building at Phramongkutklao Hospital. The explosion reportedly left a total of 24 people wounded.

The premier affirmed that the site has been cordoned off for the safety of passersby. He has also assigned related agencies to conduct investigations to find the cause of the incident while providing the best care for those affected.

Meanwhile, Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul confirmed that the explosion at the hospital was triggered by a bomb as many pieces of evidence, including bomb components and shrapnel, have been found at the scene. The type of bomb used, however, is yet to be identified. He also condemned the bombers for instigating violence at a hospital, saying it was a heinous act.