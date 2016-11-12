Navy takes delivery of five helicopters

The Royal Thai Navy took delivery of a fleet of five Airbus EC645 T2 mid-sized helicopters to be based at the second air wing in Sattahip naval base.

Presiding over the ceremony to take delivery of the choppers was RTN commander-in-chief Admiral Na Areenit and senior naval officers at Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri province.

The EC645 T2 helicopters were upgraded with the installation of Fenestron rotor which will increase safety while airborne or landing and reduce noise as well as vibration. They were also fitted with upgraded gear system and laser targetting.

The cockpit’s control panel is digitally operational and linked with night-vision goggle to allow the aircraft to operate at night and all weather conditions.

The fleet will be used to support the operations of the naval fleet and marine corps, medical and rescue missions.

The EC645 T2 is classified as a mid-sized helicopter and can be used for medical and military operations. It can transport up to 9 passengers. It can fly as far as 358 nautical miles on a tank of fuel. Its maximum altitude ceiling is 9843 feet which is 1,243 feet higher than average. Top speeds come at 134 knots.