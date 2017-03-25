NACC finds former TAT governor guilty

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has indicted the former governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on charges of abnormal wealth, and it will coordinate with the United States to retrieve her assets overseas.

Mr. Nitiphan Prachuapmoh, the Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs, NACC, disclosed that the NACC has resolved to indict TAT former governor Juthamas Siriwan on abnormal wealth charges, resulting from the hiring of an American businessman to organize the Bangkok International Film Festival and other relevant projects while she held the office of TAT Governor.

The NACC President will submit the relevant documents to the Attorney General within 30 days, to file the case with the court in order to confiscate her assets. The trial is scheduled for 29th March.

The NACC will coordinate with the United States to rapidly retrieve her assets already confiscated overseas and return them to Thailand, most likely through an agreement between the Thai government and the United States government.