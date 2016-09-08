Many provinces continue to experience flooding

Many areas across Thailand remain submerged under flood water following days of heavy rainfall.

In the southern province of Pang Nga, residents in Kapong district have been warned of possible mudslides and flash floods until further notice. Those traveling to the municipality area have reportedly had difficulty driving on Petchakasem Road due to the inundation.

In the North, 18 homes in four villages in Santisuk district of Nan province have been affected by flash floods. Local residents in Thung Chang district have also been coping with the flood after their flood walls collapsed. Soldiers have already been deployed to help those in need.

In Nakhon Sawan, the surface runoff from Phetchabun Mountain has flooded hundreds of rice fields in Chum Saeng district. The Office of Local Administration was forced to lift the sluice gates to relieve the flood water to prevent further damage to the crop.

In the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom, provincial authorities continue to monitor water levels in the Mekong River as water has already flooded more than 500 rais of farmlands and three villages in Natom district.