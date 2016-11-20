Lawmakers approve amendment of War Veterans Organization Act

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has given a nod to the amendment of a law governing the War Veterans Organization.

The legislature voted 175-0 with 3 abstentions to accept in principle an amendment to the War Veterans Organization Act, B.E. 2510 which was proposed by Deputy Defense Minister Gen Udomdej Sitabutr.

Before the vote, the deputy defense minister told the assembly that the law which was enacted in 1967 was now outdated and that it needed to be modernized.

The assembly also set up a 15-member committee to study the amendment over the next 7 days. The revised draft will be sent back to the main assembly within 30 days for consideration