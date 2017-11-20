Korat airport operates first chartered flights

Korat – Nakhon Ratchasima airport has operated its first chartered flights to accommodate a meeting of chambers of commerce and plans to operate new regular flights to Chiang Mai and Phuket next month.

Department of Airports Director-General Darun Saengchai revealed the agency had approved the operation of a chartered flight No. E3 7511 by New Gen Airways to fly from Nakhon Ratchasima to Surat Thani on 17 November 2017 in order to transport attendees of the 35th National Chambers of Commerce conference in the southern province.

The flight, operated by a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, is considered the inaugural service of a charter flight from Nakhon Ratchasima airport.

New Gen Airways will open regular daily flights between Nakhon Ratchasima – Chiang Mai, and Nakhon Ratchasima – Phuket starting on 3 December 2017.

Nakhon Ratchasima airport can process 300 passengers at its terminal and can accommodate three Boeing 737 aircraft at a time.