Ko Samui runing low on tap water

BANGKOK– Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Governor Seree Supratid visited a popular tourist island of Ko Samui after he was informed that there was not enough water available to produce tap water.

Mr. Seree was joined by Surat Thani Governor Uaychai Innak and other local government officials during his trip to the island. They first visited Pru Kajood Reservoir, where the water level had dropped significantly after several months of no precipitation, in Lipa Noi district.

Water trucks have been deployed to provide clean water for household consumption as the reservoir only has enough to produce tap water for the next 10 days. The PWA Governor also joined a meeting with hoteliers and other relevant agencies to discuss issue.

For a short-term solution, a reverse osmosis water filter will be used to convert saltwater to freshwater. The machine is able to produce up to 300 cubic meters of tap water per hour. A cloud seeding operation is expected to be carried out over the island in the hope of generating more rain.

Ko Samui will however have a constant supply of fresh water from the mainland next year when the construction of an undersea pipe is completed. Mr. Seree urged local residents and tourists to conserve and use water more efficiently for the time being. The PWA is now working with other related agencies to ensure there is enough water for homes and businesses.