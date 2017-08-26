Immigration Bureau finds no sign of Ms Yingluck going abroad

BANGKOK – The Immigration Bureau has indicated it has not discovered any signs of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra fleeing the country.

Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn Prousoonthorn confirmed today that the bureau has found no recent travel history of Ms Yingluck at any airport or border crossing. On May 19, 2015, the Supreme Court’s Division of Holders of Political Office issued a travel ban on Ms Yingluck pending a verdict in the rice pledging case.

Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn said that travel logs reveal that Ms Yingluck last traveled abroad to Japan on October 20, 2014, and returned to Thailand on November 2 the same year. He noted, however, that the Immigration Bureau would not have travel information in the event that the former Prime Minister crossed the Thai border at a non-checkpoint.