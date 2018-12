Bangkok – A major fire broke out at a recycling plant in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok, early Wednesday.

No one was injured in the blaze, which took firefighters more than three hours to extinguish. Damage was estimated at over 30 million baht.

More than 30 fire trucks appeared on the scene, and some of them were from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The firefighters also had to contend with large scrap piles, delaying their efforts to put out the blaze.