Holidaymakers invited to see blooming lotuses in Ubon Ratchathani

Ubon Ratchathani, 14th September 2018 – Holidaymakers have been invited to visit a lotus lake in Ubon Ratchathani province to enjoy the beautiful sight of blooming white and pink lotuses.

Situated in Tha Lad sub-district, the 15-rai lake is a popular weekend tourist destination in Ubon Ratchathnai province. Visitors hear about the lake either on the grapevine or through social media.

Known locally as Bueng Bua Ban Tha Lad, the lake attracts visitors from all areas. It is also known to be a perfect place for people wanting to spend some relaxing time with their loved ones. Sweet and crunchy lotus seeds are also available for purchase at the lake. Those looking for a natural getaway or planning to visit the lake should come no later than October or before the lotuses begin to wither.