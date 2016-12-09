HM the King expresses sorrow for earthquake victims in Indonesia

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on Thursday sent a letter of condolence to Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo over the recent earthquake in Sumatra which left at least 94 people dead, hundreds injured and extensive damage to property.

His Majesty’s letter reads as follows: “I am saddened by reports of the earthquake resulting in loss of many lives, injuries and heavy damage to infrastructure and property in the northern part of Sumatra island.

I wish to extend my sincere sympathy and condolence to Your Excellency and, through you, to all those who have suffered loss and bereavement in this natural disaster.”