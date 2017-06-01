Heavy rains affect rice fields in northeast

Authorities in many northeastern provinces have had t provide assistance to residents and farmers as flash floods have inundated homes and crop plantations.

In Si Sa Ket province, at least 20,000 rai of rice paddies have been flooded after continuous rainfall. People have been told to ready themselves for an evacuation as soon as the embankments begin to overflow. A rescue unit is now on standby in the event of an emergency.

In Khon Kaen province, Irrigation Office Region 6 Director Preecha Janthong cited the need to monitor the water situation closely due to heavy precipitation this year. Water levels in Ubol Ratana, Lampao and Chulabhorn Dams have already exceeded 50% of their capacities. He has instructed relevant agencies to install water pumps in Ban Non district and other areas prone to flooding.

In Suphan Buri province, Deputy Governor Piphob Boontham and his subordinates visited flooded areas in Bang Pla Ma district. Around 18,000 rai of rice fields have been submerged in floodwaters. Seven backhoes were brought in to dig the ground and construct flood walls to protect the remaining paddies.

Meanwhile, in the southern province of Phang Nga, provincial governor Pakkapong Thawipat has declared Ban Pak Koh community in Takua Pa district a disaster zone. The sea water eroding the coastline has prompted the construction of a new sea wall to prevent further damage.