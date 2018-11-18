Govt plans to connect EEC to SEC to boost foreign investment

Bangkok – The government is planning to create connectivity between the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and the Southern Special Economic Corridor (SEC) to attract potential foreign investors and raise income for local residents.

Speaking at a seminar entitled “Next Step Thailand: EEC,” Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Kobsak Pootrakool, said the development of the EEC is considered an important milestone for Thailand as it will serve as the country’s technology base.

To establish the connectivity between the EEC and the SEC, the expansion plan of the latter which includes Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ranong provinces will be proposed to the Cabinet for consideration no later than December this year.

Meanwhile, EEC Policy Committee Secretary-General Kanit Saengsuphan said the U-Tapao Airport and aviation city development project is expected to complete by 2024.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said in his speech that infrastructure will be built to facilitate land, water, and air transportation within the EEC zone in 5 years. An integrated transportation system will also be set up to connect the industrial estates inside the EEC to Thailand’s neighboring countries.

Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat expressed his belief that the investment in basic infrastructure in the EEC will lead to tourism growth in the east coast and benefit locals.