Government tackles school lunch problem

Bangkok – The Department of Local Administration organized a seminar recently to discuss the provision of school lunches to ensure healthy meals for students. The seminar was attended by more than 400 educational personnel from local administrative organizations.

Head of the Nutrition Association of Thailand under the Royal Patronage, Sa-nga Damaphong, said in the future Thailand will need to have a nutritionist at each sub-district to manage the food consumption of children and adolescents. The association will urgently roll out the Online Thai School Lunch system to plan lunches for students and efficiently manage lunch budgets for schools. Furthermore, teachers and cooks will be educated about nutrition, said Sa-nga.

Director-General of the Department of Local Administration, Sutthiphong Chuncharoen, confirmed Sunday that the issue of school lunches is a government priority and said he agreed with the use of the Online Thai School Lunch system. A committee will be formed to randomly inspect school lunch arrangements on a continuous basis.

Community Nutritionist from Mahidol Unniversity, Uraiphon Chitchaeng said there were problems in providing nutritious school lunches and stressed that teachers or personnel in an academic institution must acquire knowledge on nutrition and realize the importance of healthy meals for students.