Government suggested to extend assistance measures for rice farmers

BANGKOK – The Office of Agricultural Economics has suggested the government extend its measures to assist farmers and maintain the stability of rice until August, saying the extended measures will help increase the domestic rice price to 9,500 baht/ton.

Director of the Agricultural Economics Operation Center Phumsak Rasri said the measures, which would expire on 28 February 2017, were only short term and most of the farmers entitled to the measures had sufficient rice for sale. He added that the measures did not help raise the rice price because they were too short.

Regarding rice price in the future, the director said it would be similar to the present price but it would likely increase if the measures were extended. The price of jasmine rice would be 8,800 baht/ton and the price of unhusked rice 6,700-7,200 baht/ton, said Mr. Phumsak. He further suggested the government process rice and invest in infrastructure to increase logistics and marketing channels for farmers.