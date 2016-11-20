Government lays out 20-year national strategy

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha has eased public worries over the direction of the country, confirming that the government is working with related organizations towards a national strategy for the next 20 years.

During his weekly talk program, Gen Prayut disclosed the government, the National Reform Steering Assembly and the National Legislative Assembly are working on implementation plans for the 20-year national strategy entailing budget and investment planning, social and economic development. The whole process must encompass the rule of law, ethics, transparency, participation, accountability and resource-efficiency.

Gen Prayut says the government has already formulated six master plans and associated sub-strategies spanning the 20-year period. Ministries and state enterprises also have to map out their own visions, master plans and projects that go hand in hand with the national strategy and its master plan.

Household debt and fiscal management must be adjusted in line with the national strategy and fiscal discipline, so as not to affect the country’s budget disbursement. The premier commented that the fiscal revamp is expected to increase the revenue of all sectors so that the public is aware of the country’s direction and can plan for their future. However, the source of earnings of all sectors must be explainable and traceable.