Former army assistant commander-in-chief General Kampanart Rooddit was appointed a new member of the Privy Council by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun in a Royal command announced on Friday.

General Kampanart’s appointment has brought the number of Privy Council to 14 plus General Prem Tinsulanonda, president of the council.

General Kampanart resigned from the National Legislative Assembly on Wednesday in order to assume his new role as a privy councilor .