General election to held in February 24 as planned

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has announced the general election will take place on February 24, 2019 as planned.

On Thursday, Wissanu explained to members of the media that the general election would be held within 150 days after the organic law on MP elections comes into force on December 11.

He added the general election would likely be held on February 24 next year as no other dates have been discussed and the results would be declared on April 24.

The date for the general election will be officially announced 5 days after a royal decree on the election is promulgated in January. Once it is effective, all political parties are required to submit a list of prime ministerial candidates to the Election Commission of Thailand (EC).

As for the Senate selection, the NCPO is expected to finalize the list of 250 qualified individuals, who will be first chosen by the EC and the nomination committee no later than April 27. Their names will later be submitted to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn for his royal endorsement.

The first parliamentary meeting will then be held on May 8 to select house and senate speakers, followed by the appointment of cabinet members 15 days later. Despite the definite timeline, the Deputy Prime Minister could not confirm whether there would be factors that will push back these dates.