Floods hit several provinces

The Royal Irrigation Department has warned downstream areas to prepare for flooding, which has struck several provinces.

Floods have reportedly inundated a number of districts in the central provinces of Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, and Phichit. In Nakhon Sawan, a local school has been submerged, forcing teachers and students to relocate to the community temple for the time being.

In Uthai Thani, the overflowing Tak Dad River has put more than 40 houses and farming areas under water. Residents were forced to move their belongings to higher ground.

In Phichit, flooding has brought on extensive damage to agricultural areas in three districts. Though the situation has nearly returned to normal, relevant agencies remain on high alert, as they anticipate run-off from the provinces of Phetchabun and Kamphaeng Phet.

Meanwhile, the Royal Irrigation Department has cautioned people in provinces located at the tip of the Chao Phraya Dam to beware of possible flooding. Rainfall in the upper part of the country has increased water at the reservoir and in the Chao Phraya River, which has risen by 80-120 centimeters.

Riverfront communities in the provinces of Chainat and Ayutthaya are advised to prepare themselves for flooding.