Farmers receive 2,000 baht for every rai of non-rice crops planted

The government is giving farmers 2,000 baht for every rai of crops they grow that is not rice, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Kanit Likhitvidhayavuth, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), said rice farmers will be assisted with 2,000 baht per rai, not exceeding 5 rai, for growing non-rice crops on their land.

One rai is equal to 1,600 square meters.

It’s hoped that the move will alleviate the effects of drought by encouraging rice farmers to grow other crops during the dry season, given the fact that rice farming requires a large amount of water. Another objective is to reduce the risk of a decline in rice prices due to oversupply. Farmers who are entitled to this financial support must be registered with the DAE and have been growing off-season rice for the past 3 years. The registration period is from now until September 18th, 2016. The deputy director-general expects 60,000 households farming 300,000 rai will benefit from this program.