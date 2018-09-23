Erawan and Bongkot gas field auction goes forward

Gulf of Thailand – The National Energy Reform Committee insists that an auction for the Erawan and Bongkot gas fields will take place.

In the recent forum “Energy National Reform Plan to Be Put to Practice”, Pornchai Rujiprapa, the chair of the National Energy Reform Committee, insisted that the committee will allow bidding for the right to petroleum exploration and for production in the Erawan and Bongkot fields of the Gulf of Thailand. The licenses for these fields will expire in 2022 and 2023.

The right will be given in the form of a production sharing contract. The auction will take place on 25th September according to the same schedule, despite the fact that there are those who disagree, which is common, and the government has to bring understanding to members of the public.

Manoon Siriwan, of the reform plan committee admitted that in the past, members of the public had too little participation in energy management policymaking, which hindered the progress of energy reformation. Therefore, the National Energy Reform Committee, stated in the recent energy national reform plan approved by the NLA that the people are also allowed to participate in the work.

A civil society committee has been appointed by the order of the Minister of Energy with a committee from three parties, energy consumers, energy producers and scholars and experts. The operation will start in 2019.