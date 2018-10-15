Energy Ministry to find fuel pricing aid for low-income motorcycle taxi drivers

Bangkok – Energy Minister, Dr. Siri Jirapongphan, said his ministry has been assigned by the cabinet to discuss with PTT and oil station operators details of a campaign to help maintain fuel prices for low-income motorcycle taxi drivers holding the state welfare cards and registered with the Department of Land Transport.

The campaign will be applicable to some 300,000 persons across Thailand. Initial measure will be a discount for gasohol 95 oil price at three baht per liter. A clear direction and offers from this campaign are still being discussed and will be officially announced by the end of this year.

The campaign helping taxi and passenger van drivers by offering three baht per kilogram discount for natural gas vehicle (NGV) will be extended for a while, and the 363 baht sale for a 15-kilogram cooking gas canister for street retailers will continue to be offered until mid-2019 to help maintain food production costs.

On this matter, PTT’s Chief Operating Officer on Downstream Petroleum Business Group, Auttapol Rerkpiboon, said the company is willing to support this measure.

He said PTT oil stations may take money from the Oil Fund to help subsidize the gasohol price at two baht per liter, while other private gas stations may follow suit at one baht per liter.