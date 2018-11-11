EEC policy committee approves 5 major infrastructure projects

Bangkok – Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) policy committee has approved five major infrastructure projects.

The EEC policy committee, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the first phase development plan for the economic corridor and the 2018 EEC Act, which calls for five major infrastructure projects. They include the high-speed railway connecting three airports in the region, the U-Tapao Airport and eastern aviation city development, the U-Tapao aircraft maintenance center, the third phase development of the Laem Chabang Port, the Map Ta Phut industrial port and the industrial support program for digital innovation industries.

The meeting then drafted an integration plan according to the expenditure budget for fiscal year 2019 and a plan to attract up to 500 billion baht in foreign investment in target industries over the next five years. Committee members also discussed measures to compensate locals who have been affected by construction.