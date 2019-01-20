Customs Dept offers online payment services

Bangkok – Businesses needing to make payments to the Customs Department can now do so through online banking.

The Customs Department has inked an agreement with Siam Commercial Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Bangkok Bank, and Krungthai Bank, offering a bill payment service through online banking, counter service, and bank branches in a bid to facilitate tax payments by business operators, importers, and exporters.

Taxpayers can print out their receipts online without having to visit the department.

In line with the national e-payment strategy, it’s hoped the move will make all customs transactions in Thailand digital.

According to Customs Department Director General Krisada Chinavicharana, the new system will greatly contribute to the reduction of operating costs for both the tax-collecting authority and taxpayers.

In addition, the new payment channels are expected to improve the country’s Ease of Doing Business rating and reduce the need for customs officials and business operators to meet face to face.