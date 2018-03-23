Culture Ministry seeks six foreigners in photos with HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

Bangkok – The Ministry of Culture is coordinating with its embassies across the world to seek out six individuals featured in photographs with Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn during her visits abroad, so that they may share their recollections, on the occasion of the princess’ 63rd birthday anniversary taking place on April 2.

Minister of Culture Weera Rojpojanarat, has advised that the individuals are seen in six photographs taken during HRH’s missions to foreign nations. The first is from HRH’s visit to Bangladesh on December 12, 2011 to view the Mariali Primary School and its child and youth development program. The second is of a visit to Bhutan on May 24, 2016 to view a child and youth development program enacted by all of the Kingdom’s schools. The third is of a visit to Cambodia on February 24, 2016 to open the Kampong Chheuteal Technological Institute.

The fourth photo was taken on a visit to Beijing, China on March 6, 2011 to take part in Beijing Hospital’s efforts to address women’s issues while the fifth is of a visit to Myanmar on October 6, 2015 to view Yangon’s Number 7 Secondary School. The sixth is of a visit to Pakistan between March 19 and 23 of 2012 to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and Pakistan.

Thai embassies in each of the chosen pictures have been asked to locate the individuals featured in them, so that they may relay their experiences while in the presence of HRH for the benefit of Thailand’s youth, citizens and the world.